Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host different and remote ESPYS

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over The ESPYS two-hour broadcast airing June 21 on ESPN. All three live in the Seattle area. Rapinoe and Bird are partners who share a household, which conveniently eases some logistics. Wilson’s singer-wife, Ciara, is likely to make an appearance, too. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)