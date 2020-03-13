Canadian marathoners left in limbo after COVID-19 cancels global races

Canadian Krista Duchene makes her way along the route of the Toronto Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. DuChene knew the bad news was coming. As one global sporting event after another has been wiped out in a rapid-fire COVID-19 string of dominoes, DuChene knew it was likely only a matter of when, not if. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston