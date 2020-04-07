Toronto Wolfpack hooker Andy Ackers moonlights as barber away from rugby league

Toronto hooker Andy Ackers (centre) is congratulated after scoring a try during the Toronto Wolfpack’s 32-22 loss Feb. 21, 2020 at Warrington Wolves in Warrington, England. Ackers the Toronto Wolfpack hooker is now Andy Ackers the barber. With rugby league on hiatus due to COVID-19, the 26-year-old has finished a college course and been certified as a barber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Wolfpack-Steve Gaunt MANDATORY CREDIT