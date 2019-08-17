Lewis Ward's record field-goal streak comes to an end, Redblacks fall to Ticats

OTTAWA - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats earned their fourth win in its last five outings after picking up a 21-7 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Hamilton (7-2) sits comfortably atop East Division standings and shares the best record in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the halfway point of the season.
Ottawa (3-6) is now 1-6 in its last seven after opening the year with back-to-back wins.
Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward saw his record field-goal streak of 69 come to an end when he missed a 31-yard attempt wide right in the first quarter.
Ward's record is 30 more than the next longest streak and an impressive feat for the second-year kicker. Ward hadn't missed a field goal since last year's season opener.
Dominique Davis struggled for Ottawa, going 20 for 40 for 238 yards, while back-up Jonathan Jennings, who played part of the second quarter, was 2 for 6 for 31 yards.
Hamilton's (7-2) Dane Evans was 24 for 39 for 299 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Tiger-Cats scored the game's first touchdown as David Watford had a one-yard run to take an 11-1 lead early in the third.
Ottawa finally gave fans something to cheer about when Davis connected with Dominique Rhymes for a 47-yard pass, but settled for a 26-yard field goal to make it 11-4.
The Redblacks caught a break when Anthony Cioffi intercepted Evans in the end zone. A penalty was called for pass interference, but Ottawa challenged and upon review it was waived off.
Ottawa kept clawing its way back and made it 11-7 early in the fourth after Ward connected on a 40-yard field goal.
Hamilton took control midway through the fourth after Jaelon Acklin was able to run in an 11-yard TD.
The Redblacks then had a miscommunication after Davis tried to make a lateral pass to Caleb Holley. Holley got a hand on it, but didn't realize it was a live ball after it dropped and the Tiger-Cats were able to regain control at Ottawa's 17. Three plays later they kicked a 21-yard field goal to take a 21-7 lead.
A 4-1 Tiger-Cats lead at the break made for a less than exciting first half.
After going 8 for 14 for 59 yards, Davis was replaced by Jennings late in the second quarter.
If not for Ottawa's defence, the game would have been far different in the first half. Antoine Pruneau intercepted an Evans pass in the end zone in the first quarter and was then able to hold off Hamilton deep in the red zone forcing the Ticats to settle for a field goal.
The Tiger-Cats conceded a single on the play making it a 1-1 game.
Hamilton's Lirim Hajrullahu missed his 31-yard field goal attempt, but the Redblacks gave up a single on the play.
