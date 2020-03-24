Williams not letting COVID-19 pandemic negatively impact his workouts

Buffalo Bills running back Karlos Williams takes part in conditioning drills during NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., on July 31, 2016. The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty regarding when Karlos Williams will return to pro football but it hasn't really hurt his preparation to play for the Toronto Argonauts. The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced gyms across North America to close down. And last week, the CFL informed its teams only players rehabbing injuries could be at club facilities and even then, just one at a time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Bill Wippert