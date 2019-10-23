Ottawa Senators place forwards Colin White and Artem Anisimov on injured reserve

Ottawa Senators center Colin White (36) sends Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) to the ice in front of Senators goaltender Craig Anderson, back, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz., on October 19, 2019. The Ottawa Senators have placed forwards Colin White and Artem Anisimov on injured reserve, the club announced Wednesday. White will miss three to five weeks with a sore hip flexor/groin, while Artem Anisimov is expected to be out up to 14 days with a lower-body injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ross D. Franklin