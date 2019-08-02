Sherritt wearing red and white for the first time in CFL's Battle of Alberta

J.C. Sherritt is about to experience the other side of the CFL's Battle of Alberta. JC Sherritt, then with the Edmonton Eskimos, celebrates his fumble recovery during first half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Winnipeg, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Less than two weeks after announcing his retirement Jan. 16, Sherritt was scooped up by the provincial rival Calgary Stampeders to be their linebackers coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods