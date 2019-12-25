Wednesday's Games

Pelicans 112, Nuggets 100

NBA

Boston at Toronto, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.