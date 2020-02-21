NHLers weigh in on QMJHL fighting debate: 'The game's changing'

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Kyle Clifford (73) skates during third period NHL hockey action against the Anaheim Ducks, in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.A veteran of nearly 130 fights in his career, Leafs winger Clifford can see a day when dropping the gloves in the NHL will have serious repercussions beyond a five-minute penalty. Just not any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn