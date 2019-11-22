Toronto Wolfpack add Super League experience in Brad Singleton, James Cunningham

Brad Singleton of the Leeds Rhinos is shown in this undated handout photo. The Toronto Wolfpack have added experience in the form of Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton and London Broncos hooker James Cunningham. Singleton, a 27-year-old Irish international, was part of the 2015 Leeds team under Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott that won the League Leaders Shield, Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup. He also won the Super League Grand Final in 2017 with McDermott as coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Mike Bowen, Toronto Wolfpack *MANDATORY CREDIT*