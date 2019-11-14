LA Sweep: Angels’ Trout, Dodgers’ Bellinger win MVP Awards

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger tosses his bat as he runs to first after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles. the National League MVP figures to come down Christian Yelich of the Brewers and Bellinger, with Anthony Rendon of the Nationals possibly in the mix as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)