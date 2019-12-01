Saturday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Calgary 3, Ottawa 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Florida 3, Nashville 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1

---

AHL

Utica 4, Toronto 3

Providence 4, Charlotte 1

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 6, Tucson 2

---

NBA

Sacramento 100, Denver 97, OT

Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116

Houston 158, Atlanta 111

Milwaukee 137, Charlotte 96

---

NLL

Georgia 14, Rochester 4

---

Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NFL

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

---

NHL

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

---

NBA

Miami at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Boston at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

