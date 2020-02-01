TORONTO - Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist as the Charlotte Checkers edged the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Clark Bushop, Julien Gauthier and Oliwer Kaski also scored for the Checkers (25-17-3) for a 4-1 lead through two periods. Jake Bean tacked on two assists.
Timothy Liljegren, Garrett Wilson and Hudson Elynuik found the back of the net for the Marlies (22-18-5), who have just two wins in their last 10 games.
Joseph Woll allowed two goals on eight shots and was replaced in the final minute of the first period by Kasimir Kaskisuo, who stopped 17-of-19 shots for Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.
