Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign free-agent linebacker Micah Awe to deal

Toronto Argonauts' Micah Awe, celebrates making an interception as teammate Alden Darby, looks on during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary on July 18, 2019. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract Monday. The six-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the free-agent market since Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract Monday.

The six-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the free-agent market since Tuesday.

Awe had 44 tackles, six special-teams tackles, a sack and interception in 10 games last season with Toronto. Awe is entering his fourth CFL season, having spent the previous three with B.C. and the Argonauts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020

