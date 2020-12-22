Welcome back, NBA: Here's 10 things to know about the season

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, shouts from the bench in the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Antetokounmpo has appeared in a government ad in his native Greece, released ahead of Christmas to urge people to observe public safety measures during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)