Canadian Dalton Kellett's IndyCar rookie season unfolding in iRacing events

Dalton Kellett's first year in IndyCar hasn't exactly gone to plan. The Canadian, shown in a handout photo, is racing for AJ Foyt's team this season but with IndyCar events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been in the field for the open-wheel circuit's iRacing events, driving on virtual courses for TV viewers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Owens MANDAORY CREDIT