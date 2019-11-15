LAVAL, Que. - Yakov Trenin had a goal and two assists and the Milwaukee Admirals earned their sixth straight American Hockey League victory by downing the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Friday.
Matt Donovan, Anthony Richard, Daniel Carr and Rem Pitlick also scored for Milwauke (10-3-3), which led 4-0 by the six-minute mark of the second period.
Lukas Vejdemo and Charles Hudon scored for the Rocket (9-6-2).
Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick stopped 33 shots. Laval's Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.
