Auger-Aliassime prepared for the attention at first hometown Rogers Cup

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime spoke to media Saturday, two days before opening his first Rogers Cup in his hometown against fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil in a Wimbledon rematch. Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Ugo Humbert of France in a Men's singles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth