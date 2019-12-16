GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes have acquired star winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils.
The 28-year-old had six goals and 19 assists in 30 games with the Devils this season.
Hall won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 2018 after registering a career-high 93 points (39 goals, 54 assists) in 76 games to help the Devils make their first playoff appearance since 2012.
The first pick in 2010 NHL draft, Hall has 208 goals and 328 assists over 592 career NHL games with Edmonton and New Jersey.
The Coyotes also received Blake Speers in the deal.
The Devils get Arizona's 2020 first-round draft choice — the pick is top-three protected — the Coyotes' 2021 third-round selection (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, and defenceman Kevin Bahl.
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.
