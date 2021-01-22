Saskatchewan Roughriders add to depth at quarterback with signing of Tom Flacco

Towson quarterback Tom Flacco (14) is stopped by Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Flacco.

Flacco joins the Roughriders after two strong seasons at Towson Unitversity in Maryland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Raoux