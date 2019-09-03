Captain Tyler Ardron to lead Canada's 31-man squad at Rugby World Cup in Japan

Canada's Tyler Ardron, front right, is tackled by Uruguay's Leandro Leivas, second left, and Rodrigo Capo, right, during the first half of a Rugby World Cup qualifier match in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday January 27, 2018. Ardron captains a Canadian side with few surprises for the Rugby World Cup kicking off next month in Japan.Ardron, a powerful back-rower who plays his club rugby in New Zealand for the Chiefs, also captained Canada at the 2015 tournament but only saw action in two matches due to injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck