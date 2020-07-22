Canadians Brittany Marchand and Maddie Szeryk eager to be back on Symetra Tour

Canada's Brittany Marchand drives from the 4th tee during the third round of the 2017 Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., had a great start to the Symetra Tour, tying for ninth in the first event of the season. Less than a week later, the second-tier professional women's golf tour had suspended it's season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She's eager to get back to it this week at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick