Smashing Success: Andreescu and Davis Cup team anchor watershed Canadian season

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Bianca Andreescu delivered a Canadian sporting performance for the ages last summer. The Canadian Davis Cup team nearly provided another last weekend. A remarkable 2019 season will be remembered as the year when everything changed on the Canadian tennis scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Adam Hunger