Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9) at Houston (Verlander 17-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
National League
Arizona (Young 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 14-5), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at Milwaukee (González 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Kansas City (Duffy 5-6) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
---
MLS
New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.