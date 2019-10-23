Liam Fraser bides his time with Toronto FC but believes he is ready for more

Toronto FC's Liam Fraser, right, rides San Jose Earthquakes' Magnus Eriksson off the ball during second half MLS action in Toronto on May 26, 2019. Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser is biding his time. It's been three months since the 21-year-old last started in MLS play. He has not seen the field since, making the matchday 18 just twice since that 3-1 loss to Houston on July 20. Not that Fraser is complaining. He understands playing time is hard to come by when you play behind Michael Bradley. But he believes he is more than ready for his close-up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young