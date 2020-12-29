Padres acquire RHP Yu Darvish in blockbuster trade with Cubs

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 2 of the team's NL wild-card baseball series against the Miami Marlins in Chicago. The San Diego Padres traded for another big arm on Tuesday night, Dec. 29, acquiring Darvish in a blockbuster deal with the Cubs. The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)