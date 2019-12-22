Russia accuses doping whistleblower of modifying key data

FILE - In this July 24, 2015 file photo Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at right next to the Russian national flag as he listens to the anthem of Russia during the opening ceremony at the Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Russia. The World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia on Monday Dec. 9, 2019 from the Olympics and other major sporting events for four years, though many athletes will likely be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin, file)