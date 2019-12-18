Wednesday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 3 Anaheim 1

Colorado 4 Chicago 1

St. Louis 2 Edmonton 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 3 Syracuse 2

Charlotte 7 Hartford 1

Utica 4 Belleville 3

Binghamton 2 Rochester 1

Providence 6 WB/Scranton 0

Milwaukee 2 San Antonio 1

Colorado 10 Manitoba 4

Iowa 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

Ontario 4 San Jose 3

---

NBA

Chicago 110 Washington 109 (OT)

Cleveland 100 Charlotte 98

Miami 108 Philadelphia 104

Toronto 112 Detroit 99

New Orleans 107 Minnesota 99

Oklahoma City 126 Memphis 122

Denver 113 Orlando 104

Boston 109 Dallas 103

Portland 122 Golden State 112

---

