Calgary Flames restructure goalie coaching staff, bring Labarbera on board

Canada's goaltenders Joel Hofer, centre, and Nico Daws, right, listen to goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera during the team's practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The Calgary Flames have hired Labarbera as the NHL club's new goaltending coach and promoted Jordan Sigalet to the new role of director of goaltending.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz