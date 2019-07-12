Davis, Adeleke and Stephen all not feeling sentimental about facing former teams

Calgary Stampeders' Tunde Adeleke catches a football on opening day of training camp in Calgary, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis and safety Adeleke will officially end the Calgary chapter of their CFL careers Saturday. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats players will each will receive the Grey Cup ring they earned last year with the Stampeders, then square off against their former team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh