Carolina's Williams to 'step away' from NHL to start season

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams talks with reporters during an NHL hockey media availability in Boston. Hurricanes captain Justin Williams says he is taking a break from the NHL to start this season. The 37-year-old forward said in a statement Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, that he will “step away” from the sport. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)