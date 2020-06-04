B.C. Lions players Burnham, Johnson admit they feel safer in Canada than in U.S.

B.C. Lions Bryan Burnham is seen at the team's training facility in Surrey, B.C., November 4, 2019. B.C. Lions players Bryan Burnham and Micah Johnson say they feel safer north of the border than they do in the U.S. Burnham and Johnson, who are both black, made the statements during a candid video presentation on the Lions' website. The comments come amid protests throughout the United States against racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward