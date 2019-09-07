Canada loses 12-point lead, falls to United States 20-15

VANCOUVER - Canada saw an early 12-point lead slowly whittled away as the United States scraped out a 20-15 victory Saturday night in the final match for both teams prior to the Rugby World Cup.
Canada, ranked 21st in the world, controlled the game early and managed two goal-line stands against the No. 13 Americans. The Canadians had a chance to win the match in the game’s dying seconds but failed to push the ball into the U.S. end zone.
Canada hasn’t beaten the U.S. in six years.
Winger Martin Losefo bowled over Canada’s Shane O’Leary for a try in the 71st minute to give the US the 20-15 lead. The conversion attempt by Will Holey was wide.
Canada’s last victory over the U.S. was in August 2013 when the Canadians won a two-game qualifying series for the 2015 Rugby World Cup. In the 13 games since Canada has a record of 0-12-1. Dating back to 1977 Canada is 38-23-2 in official matches against the Americans.
The game, played before a small but loud crowd at BC Place Stadium, was the final tune-up before Canada leaves for the Rugby World Cup in Japan. The tournament begins Sept. 20 but Canada’s first game is Sept. 26 against Italy.
Canada fielded a team similar to the one that will open the World Cup while the U.S. side was mostly reserves.
Scoring tries for Canada was scrum half Gordon McRorie and outside half Peter Nelson.
Nelson also had a penalty kick and a conversion.
Scoring tries for the U.S. was No. 8 Cam Dolan and hooker Dylan Fawsitt.
Outside half Will Magie had a penalty kick and a conversion.
The game took a toll on the Canadian roster. Lock Kyle Baillie limped to the dressing room late in the first half with a heavily taped right knee. Flanker Justin Blanchet also left the game but returned to the bench.
Canada opened the scoring early when McRorie turned a turnover into a try. Nelson put Canada ahead 12-0 on a play that was ruled a try after a video review.
The Americans made it 12-10 before the half ended with a penalty kick from Magie and a try late in the half from Dolan.
Nelson gave Canada a 15-10 lead with a long penalty kick early in the second half. The Americans drew even when a blocked kick by flanker Hanco Germishuys sit up Fawsitt’s try.
NOTES: Canada will play four games in 17 days at the World Cup. … After facing Italy the Canadians play New Zealand Oct. 2, South Africa Oct. 8 and Namibia Oct. 12. … American captain Blaine Scully earned his 50th cap. … Fullback Patrick Parfrey launched a kick in the first half that hit the huge TV screen overhanging the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.