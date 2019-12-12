ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan has been injured during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.
Tynan left the ice Thursday on a stretcher.
Video of the play shows a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period.
Tynan dropped to the ice and appeared to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.
The IceDogs said in a tweet that Tucker was attended to by trainers and paramedics on the ice.
The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league cancelled the game shortly after.
The 17-year-old Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. The Chicago native is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.