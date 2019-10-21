Quarterback Cody Fajardo signs contract extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo passes against the B.C. Lions during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday October 18, 2019. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have locked up quarterback Cody Fajardo. The Riders signed their starter to a two-year contract extension Monday, keeping him with the CFL club through the 2021 season. Fajardo was originally scheduled to become a free agent in February 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck