Wednesday's Games
Canadian Soccer Championship
Quarterfinals
Montreal 1 York 9 FC 0
(Impact win 3-2)
Ottawa 2 Halifax 2
(Fury win 5-4)
Calgary 2 Vancouver 1
(Cavalry FC wins 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Houston 4 Oakland 2
Seattle 5 Texas 3
Cleveland 4 Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 7
National League
Washington 3 Colorado 2 (Game 1)
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 1
St. Louis 14 Pittsburgh 8
Washington 2 Colorado 0 (Game 2)
San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Interleague
Philadelphia 4 Detroit 0
Arizona 5 Baltimore 2
Kansas City 2 Atlanta 0
Miami 2 Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
---
