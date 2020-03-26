Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of COVID-19

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, Penske Corporation Chairman Roger Penske responds to a question during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. It was an inevitable decision but still had to be difficult for Roger Penske. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)