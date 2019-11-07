Toronto Wolfpack open the vault for All Black star Sonny Bill Williams

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by Wales' Ross Moriarty during the Rugby World Cup bronze final game at Tokyo Stadium between New Zealand and Wales in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The Toronto Wolfpack proved doubters wrong by managing to establish a toehold for a little-known sport in North America. Now the transatlantic rugby league team is opening the vault in the hope that All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams will put it on the worldwide map as the Wolfpack prepare for their step up into England's top-tier Super League come February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Baker