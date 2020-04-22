Raptors guard VanVleet said public health is more important than a big payday

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) makes a pass around Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (51) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. VanVleet said he'd be lying if he said he wasn't thinking about this summer's free agency and how the financial hit from COVID-19 might affect his next contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn