Canadian international Lindsay Agnew savours soccer experience Down Under

Canada's Lindsay Agnew salutes supporters at the end of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and New Zealand in Grenoble, France, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Agnew has plenty of time to ponder her recent Australian adventure these days. The Canadian international is in self-isolation in Florida after returning from Down Under where she played for Sydney FC in the W-League 2020 Grand Final — behind closed doors at Melbourne's AAMI Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francisco Seco