Unbeaten Winnipeg Blue Bombers not taking Ottawa Redblacks lightly

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) celebrates stopping the Toronto Argonauts from touching down across the one yard line during second half CFL football action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 12, 2019. Can the Winnipeg Blue Bombers improve to 5-0? They get a good chance Friday as the visiting 2-2 Ottawa Redblacks line up behind a new quarterback. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods