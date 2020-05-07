Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot looks back at up-and-down start in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. Kerfoot was coming off a second-round playoff exit with the Colorado Avalanche at this time last year. Some 12 months later, his life is drastically different.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andy Clayton-King