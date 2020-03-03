Ruiter is enjoying breakout season; future of Canadian women's skating is bright

Figure skater Kaiya Ruiter is shown in a recent handout photo. The future of Canadian women's figure skating wasn't in the senior field at the Canadian championships in January. Kaiya Ruiter was already on a flight home to Calgary with a junior gold medal in her bag, having trounced a field a skaters in most cases a good six inches taller than her and a couple of years older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Skate Canada-Danielle Earl Photography MANDATORY CREDIT