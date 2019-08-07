LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Thursday at the Pan American Games:

ALYSHA NEWMAN (TRACK AND FIELD)

The native of London, Ont., has set Canadian records in the pole vault twice this year.

AUSTIN CONNELLY (GOLF)

The U.S./Canadian dual citizen competes for Canada for the second straight Pan Ams. Connelly played in the British Open earlier this year.

MEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM

Canada is 4-0 entering its semifinal against Chile. The tourney winner earns a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

WOMEN'S WATER POLO TEAM

Canada (3-0) will be a favourite against Venezuela (0-3) in quarterfinal action. The tournament also serves as an Olympic qualifier (win and in).

MEN'S WATER POLO TEAM

Canada (2-1) faces Mexico (1-2) in a quarterfinal. Like for the women, the tourney winner goes to the Olympics.

