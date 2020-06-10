Stacey Allaster US Open's 1st female tournament director

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Tennis Association's chief executive of professional tennis, watches a qualifying round of the U.S Open, as she was posing for a photo in New York. Allaster is taking over as the U.S. Open’s tournament director, the first woman to hold that job at the American Grand Slam tennis tournament. She will stay on as the USTA's chief executive of professional tennis, the association said Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr., File)