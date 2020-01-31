TORONTO - Scott Pooley had back-to-back goals 19 seconds apart, including the eventual winner, as the Toronto Marlies topped the Charlotte Checkers 6-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Nic Petan scored and assisted on Mac Hollowell's goal for the Marlies (22-17-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tanner MacMaster and Egor Korshkov also scored.
Kasimir Kaskisuo made 31 saves for the win.
Morgan Geekie and Max McCormick supplied the offence for Charlotte (24-17-3).
Anton Forsberg stopped 13-of-16 shots in the first 22:30 of play before being replaced in the Checkers' net by Alex Nedeljkovic, who turned aside 8-of-11 shots.
Toronto was 1 for 4 on the power play and Charlotte was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.
