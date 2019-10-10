Thursday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Houston 6 Tampa Bay 1
(Astros win series 3-2)
---
NHL
Detroit 4 Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 2 Anaheim 1
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3
Edmonton 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
St. Louis 6 Ottawa 4
Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 2
Nashville 6 Washington 5
San Jose 5 Chicago 4
Calgary 3 Dallas 2 (SO)
Colorado 4 Boston 2
Arizona 4 Vegas 1
---
NFL
New England 35 N.Y. Giants 14
---
NBA Pre-season
Houston 118 Toronto 111
Brooklyn 114 L.A. Lakers 111
Oklahoma City 110 New Zealand Breakers 84
Portland 104 Maccabi Haifa 68
Sacramento 105 Phoenix 88
Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 91
Golden State 143 Minnesota 123 ---
