Ottawa Aces signing Guy Armitage comes with impressive rugby pedigree

Guy Armitage is shown in an undated handout photo. New Ottawa Aces signing Armitage comes with an impressive pedigree. Not only has he represented England in rugby union at the under-20 level, he has four rugby-playing brothers — two of whom represented England at the senior level. Guy Armitage is looking to make his mark in rugby league with the fledgling Aces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Ottawa Aces MANDATORY CREDIT