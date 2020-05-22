Jerry Sloan, Jazz great and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 78

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, John Stockton, left, and Karl Malone, right, laugh during a news conference to honor former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan, center, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz have announced that Jerry Sloan, the coach who took them to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 on his way to a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has died. Sloan died Friday morning, May 22, 2020, the Jazz said, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 78.(Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)