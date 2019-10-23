Pozuelo's late penalty lifts Toronto FC past New York City FC in MLS playoffs

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) reacts after a shot on goal during second half of MLS soccer action against the Columbus Crew SC in Toronto on October 6, 2019. Playing on just three days rest, Toronto FC has question-marks over the health of striker Jozy Altidore and centre back Omar Gonzalez as it takes on a well-rested New York City FC in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston